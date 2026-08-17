Welcome back to Derry.

HBO announced that they have renewed their Stephen King prequel series It: Welcome to Derry for a second season. The company claims the first season, which debuted in October of 2025, “has ranked among the top four series premieres globally in HBO Max history.”

The series is inspired by Stephen King’s novel (and Andy Muschietti’s two-part film adaptation) It. The first season was set in the 1960s; the next season will go back even further into Derry’s history.

According to HBO, “Season 2 takes place in 1935 during the Great Depression and centers on the bloody massacre of the Bradley Gang, a group of bank robbers who stop in Derry to buy ammo and end up facing unimaginable horror.”

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The show builds off the mythology of Derry, Maine introduced in King’s 1986 novel It. The book was then adapted into two hit films by director Andy Muschietti, It and It: Chapter Two. Muschietti continued with the concept by developing Welcome to Derry and directing multiple episodes during Season 1.

Here’s producers Andy and Barbari Muschietti’s comment on the news of Welcome to Derry’s renewal:

Continuing to explore and expand on the amazing world Stephen King created is an absolute privilege. The support of our partners at HBO and Warner Bros. Television is priceless. Boy do we love our jobs!

The announcement did not give a timeline for a premiere date for It: Welcome to Derry Season 2. If you missed Season 1 last fall, it is still streaming on HBO Max.

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