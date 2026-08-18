The people who made the new HBO Max series Lanterns clearly want to make it accessible to a mass audience who don’t know DC Comics or the Green Lantern character and couldn’t tell the difference between Alan Scott and Ch’p. But they also made sure to put in plenty of stuff for the viewers out there who can recite the Green Lantern oath from memory.

For those watching Lanterns in brightest day or in blackest night, our latest DC video is for you. It breaks down all the Easter eggs, hidden secrets, and little things you might have missed in the new show’s series premiere. We’ll explore the comic-book history of the Green Lantern Corps and the Guardians of the Universe, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about Hal Jordan and John Stewart, and we’ll give you our theory about the role the Manhunters (not the Martian kind) will play in the series.

Watch the full video below:

READ MORE: Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on the DC Comics Easter eggs in the series premiere of Lanterns, check out more of our videos below, including one on the ending of Supergirl and how it sets up Braniac for Man of Tomorrow, one recapping My Adventures With Superman so far, and one on all of the cool DC Easter eggs in the final trailer for the new Supergirl film. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. DC’s Lanterns premieres weekly on Sundays on HBO Max.

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