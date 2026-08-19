New movies are coming to streaming this week and every week, at a faster pace than ever before. As always, ScreenCrush has your back, with a weekly guide to the latest releases on streaming (and digital rental or purchse) that deserve your attention. Sit back, relax, and check out what’s coming to a TV or computer (or, sigh, a phone) near you.

Then you’ve got all weekend to watch up with these titles. The theater is still the best, of course, but some weekends you just can’t muster the energy to get off the couch and haul yourself to the multiplex.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch the latest Toy Story sequel, catch up with the latest film from A Ghost Story director David Lowery, or delve into the recent history of the jetliner giant Boeng.

If these don’t do it for you, you can also check out some other recent streaming releases here.

Or just keep scrolling, and see the new movies you can stream or rent on digital at home this weekend.

Mother Mary

The new film from writer/director David Lowery (The Green Knight, Peter Pan & Wendy) is a drama about a huge pop star (Anne Hathaway) who reconnects with her costume designer and old flame (Michaela Coel) as she preps for a comeback tour.

Where to watch Mother Mary: Streaming on HBO Max starting on August 21.

READ MORE: The Best Movies of 2026 So Far, According to Letterboxd

Toy Story 5

Woody, Buzz, and Jessie are back, and this time they’ve got to contend with new technology — in the form of a scheming tablet (voiced by Greta Lee) who wants Bonnie all to herself. In addition to the classic lineup of toys, new additions also include a toilet training helper named Smarty Pants, voiced by an almost-too-perfect Conan O’Brien.

Where to watch Toy Story 5: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing

This documentary explores ther recent history of the airplane manufacturer Boeing, and the controversy surrounding a corporate whistleblower. It was directed by Oscar nominee Rory Kennedy.

Where to watch Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing: Now streaming on Netflix.

LEGO Disney Princess: Magical Mayhem

If Toy Story 5 doesn’t satisfy your hunger for sentient toy related entertainment, Disney+ has a new LEGO special featuring a bunch of classic (and plastic) Disney princesses — and classic Disney princess voices, including Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid), Ming-Na Wen (Mulan), and Mandy Moore (Tangled).

Where to watch LEGO Disney Princess: Magical Mayhem: Streaming on Disney+ on August 21.

Facing El Chapo

In this crime thriller from Mexico, according to Netflix, “two Mexican officers must survive the final hours of their shift after crossing a ruthless cartel boss in this crime drama based on true events.”

Where to watch Facing El Chapo: Streaming on Netflix on August 21.

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