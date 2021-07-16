‘Jackass Forever’ Guest Star Rushed to Hospital After Shark Attack

The Jackass crew just experienced one of the scariest moments of their 20-year history. In a new special to promote the fourth Jackass film, Jackass Forever, guest star Sean ‘Poopies’ McInerney wakeboarded into a school of sharks, getting bit before he was pulled out of the water.

Poopies is a part of the extended cast for Jackass Forever, but he made his name as a professional surfer and YouTuber. The new-era Jackass stuntman took part in a Shark Week special on Discovery Channel, where his shark attack was caught on film.

Shark Bites 'Jackass' Star Poopies | Shark Week

After failing to land a wakeboard stunt, Poopies floated at the water’s surface for a few seconds before a shark zeroed in him. “I told my driver to go like 10 miles an hour so we don’t go too fast, but I think we went a little too slow and I launched like four to five feet into the shark pit and when I landed in that shark pit, I thought I was gonna die,” the surfer said as he held back tears.

Poopies was severely bit on his left hand, which bled profusely in the water immediately after the shark attacked. “There were 10 sharks around me and I was trying to swim out and I couldn’t. I knew I got bit, and when I got bit I thought I was gonna get attacked by like six more sharks and luckily I didn’t. I just got my hand bitten — scariest thing in my life.”

Seconds after Poopies got bit, one of the on-set medics jumped into the water, rescuing the Jackass stuntman before he could get bit again.

“I don’t think there has ever been a scariest moment when we were filming,” Steve-O recalls. “As heavy as it was, pretty much right away I just thought this footage has to come out. Poopies needs the glory.”

Graphic images of the shark bite were shared on YouTube, so check out the video below with discretion.

I GOT BIT BY A SHARK ON SHARK WEEK (JACKASS 4)

According to Steve-O, Poopies went into surgery to get two completely severed arteries and several tendons reattached. Thankfully, Poopies retained the use of his hand and the Jackass crew gave him extremely high praise. Jackass Forever is scheduled to hit theaters on Oct. 22.