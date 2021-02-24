The Suicide Squad director James Gunn recently teased fans with some new information involving the future of Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie in the DCEU. Robbie’s portrayal of the unhinged supervillain has garnered much praise from critics and audiences alike, and it's likely we'll see more of her past the Suicide Squad sequel arriving later this year.

In a series of Instagram stories (via CBR), Gunn answered questions as a part of a digital Q&A. One Instagram user asked if Gunn had any plans for more DC projects after The Suicide Squad and its spinoff series The Peacemaker. Replied Gunn: “Maybe just a little. One toe dipped in.” When another fan asked if Robbie’s Harley Quinn would be returning in the future, Gunn answered, “Margot and I discussed this just the other day. We will have to see what happens!”

Harley Quinn became wildly popular after her first DCEU appearance in 2016’s Suicide Squad. Response to Robbie’s performance was so positive that she was given her own companion movie to star in, Birds of Prey. Following Harley Quinn’s featured role in The Suicide Squad, the exact future of Robbie's involvement is unknown. But now we’ve learned that Gunn and Robbie have at least discussed future opportunities, and that’s a step in the right direction.

The Suicide Squad, which also stars John Cena as Peacemaker, arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021.