There will not be a Gunn Cut of The Suicide Squad.

That’s because no matter how Warner Bros. treated other filmmakers working on DC Comics properties, James Gunn recently said on Twitter that they were “creatively amazing” to work with on his Suicide Squad sequel. During a fan Q&A, Gunn also revealed that the movie is “fully finished and cut” and awaiting its scheduled release later this summer. If the movie gets delayed — which is unlikely, since Warner Bros. has already committed to putting it and the rest of their 2021 slate on HBO Max — it won’t be because of Gunn.

Gunn did say Warner Bros. did give him notes on the film, but that they were “usually good and minor” and that in some cases he made the changes they wanted, but in others he didn’t. Unless he’s fudging the truth just to keep his bosses happy, Gunn got to make exactly the Suicide Squad he wanted to make.

Twitter

These are pretty striking comments in the context of the run-up to the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max next month. For years, Zack Snyder has insisted that the Justice League released to theaters was not anything like his vision of the film before he left the project during production. Four years (and an extremely loud #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement) later, he’s now getting to release a version of the movie that’s literally twice as long as the earlier one. Gunn, in contrast, says he made “every single choice” in The Suicide Squad. It opens in theaters and premieres on HBO Max on August 6.