James Gunn to Direct Next ‘Superman’ Movie

When DC announced a new Superman film as part of their new movie and TV universe, they would initially say only that James Gunn — the company’s new co-CEO along with producer Peter Safran — was writing its screenplay. But Gunn himself confirmed today that he’s going to direct the film as well.

“Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025,” he wrote on his Twitter account. “My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, “Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.” I hadn’t realized.”

Gunn went on to write “I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn’t understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn’t be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago - I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage - how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes.”

The official announcement of Superman: Legacy said it would “focus on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.” The news marked a tumultuous couple of months for the Man of Steel, after Henry Cavill made a surprise return as Superman in Black Adam, announced he was officially returning to the character, then was essentially let go a second time just a few weeks later after Gunn and Safran took over DC Studios.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to open in theaters on July 11, 2025. The next DC movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, opens in theaters this Friday. And Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 should open in theaters on May 5.

