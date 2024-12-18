James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Debuts First Teaser

James Gunn’s Superman premieres its first full trailer tomorrow. But a 30 second teaser is here now.

The clip contains only brief glimpses of Superman himself, played by David Corenswet. But it does show Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane and the assembled staff of the Daily Planet, as well as other bystanders looking up (in the sky), mirroring the film’s tagline.

You can watch the trailer for the trailer below:

Originally announced as Superman: Legacy, Gunn’s film will be the latest big-screen reboot of the Man of Steel, and the first feature film in a new DC Universe of interconnected films and shows, overseen by Gunn and Peter Safran, following the DC Extended Universe, whose Superman was played by Henry Cavill in four films. (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Black Adam.)

The plot of Gunn’s Superman remains largely unknown, although the presence of certain characters in the cast offers some clues. Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane; Skyler Gisondo is Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce is Perry White and Nicholas Hoult is the latest iteration of Lex Luthor.

But several other DC superheroes are in the film as well, including Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific,Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Maria Gabriela de Faria as the Engineer from the series The Authority, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Gunn already debuted the first poster for the movie earlier this week.

The full trailer for James Gunn’s Superman premieres online tomorrow morning (Thursday, December 19). The film is scheduled to open in theaters on