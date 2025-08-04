Slow your roll, Teen Titans fans—it looks like nothing’s really been set in stone when it comes to the long-awaited live-action Teen Titans movie.

While answering some fan questions on Threads about upcoming films in the DC Universe, DC Studios co-head James Gunn cleared up some pervasive rumors about both The Batman Part II and the studio’s planned Teen Titans film.

When a fan asked Gunn in a since-deleted post if Damian Wayne, Bruce Wayn’s son, will appear as Robin in the latter film, the filmmaker swiftly shut it down.

“Anything you've heard about that movie [Teen Titans] is made up or a guess. No one in the world knows anything about the concept for the story except four people,” Gunn shared.

DC announced back in March 2024 that Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira would be penning the script for the studio’s live-action Teen Titans flick. However, last week Gunn confirmed the Teen Titans script “doesn’t exist” yet, as Nogueira has been instead focused on finishing up the script for the DCU’s Wonder Woman reboot “for a while” now.

“I asked Ana to move to [Wonder Woman] to finish that first and she did,” Gunn clarified, adding the Teen Titans film is simply on the back burner until a script is finished.

Supergirl is scheduled to be released on June 26, 2026. The film will be part of the DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters era following 2025’s Superman film.

James Gunn Shoots Down The Batman Part II Villain Speculation

While answering fan questions on Threads, James Gunn also cleared up a rumor surrounding the upcoming The Batman sequel starring Robert Pattinson, expected to hit theaters in late 2027.

When asked if DC supervillain Hush, AKA Thomas Elliot, will go up against Pattinson’s Batman in the sequel to the 2022 film, Gunn reiterated, “Again everything you've heard is a total guess or made up.”

Basically, don’t believe everything you read on fan forums online.

Filming on The Batman Part II, which was announced in 2022, is set to begin soon following multiple delays due to the 2023 Hollywood labor disputes and script-related issues.

