‘Superman’ Sets Streaming Premiere Date on HBO Max

The big-screen relaunch of the DC Comics Universe is now headed to the small screen on HBO Max. James Gunn’s well-reviewed Superman heads to streaming in a matter of days.

The film also premieres on HBO the linear channel on Saturday, September 20 at 8 PM ET.

The film featured David Corenswet as the new Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Set a few years into the new Man of Steel’s superhero career, Corenswet’s Superman finds himself at the center of a political firestorm after he intercedes in the middle of a brewing war between two countries. At the same time, Luthor attempts to bring Superman down and send him to a secret prison that he built and overseas. Superman also features Superman’s dog Krypto, a disobedient but loyal pooch who Gunn based on his own dog Ozu.

Colorful, bright, and smart, Gunn’s Superman is one of the best interpretations of comics’ original superhero. As I wrote in my review back when the film debuted in theaters.

Krypto’s constant disobedience provides plenty of comic relief, but it’s also another smart facet of Gunn’s conceit for Superman. This guy’s such a normal bloke he can’t even get his dog to listen to him! Again, that might irk fans with a very specific, very narrow vision of Superman as an almighty, infallible savior. Personally, I found myself genuinely invested in the outcome of a comic-book movie for the first time in a long time. This Superman does something more impressive than make the audience believe a man can fly. It makes them care about the man doing the flying.

Superman will start streaming on HBO Max starting on September 19.