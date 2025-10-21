Darkseid Is Not the Big Bad of the New DC Universe Says James Gunn

Darkseid is not coming to the new DC Universe any time soon.

That’s according to James Gunn himself, who is interviewed on the latest episode of the ScreenCrush Crossover Universe podcast. And the dude would know; he’s the co-CEO of DC Studios after all.

“Using Darkseid as the big bad right now is not necessarily the thing,” Gunn told us. As for why, he explained “For a lot of reasons: Because Zack [Snyder] did it so cool in his way. And because [of] Thanos in Marvel.”

We also grilled James Gunn about the multiverse, the end of Season 2 of Peacemaker, how it will set up the next batch of stories in the DC Universe, what he likes about the Salvation Run comics, and what he is bringing to his version of the story. He also spilled the beans about the upcoming Mr. Miracle TV show — the pilot episode is written and sitting on Gunn’s desk, waiting to be read.

