James Gunn’s Dog Loves Watching Himself in ‘Superman’

There is some debate over the extent to which dogs can perceive and enjoy television. Some dogs never notice a TV blaring in the background; others will stare at the screen or even chase around little critters that happen to pass through the frame. My own pooch has never taken a second look at the television — but if she hears a dog barking on a show, that definitely get her attention.

I’ve seen dogs barking at movies before — but this is the first time I can recall seeing a dog furiously bark at himself in a movie. The dog would be Ozu, who’s the personal pet of DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn. Gunn has made no secret of the fact that the new Krypto in his Superman is modeled after Ozu — but in a new video Gunn posted to social media, you actually get to see Ozu’s reaction to his superheroic alter ego.

“This is my dog Ozu barking at the screen,” Gunn chuckles in the Instagram video. “Krypto was actually 3D modeled after Ozu’s body. We 3D captured Ozu and turned him into Krypto. And anyway, anytime he sees himself come onscreen he tries to murder himself.

You can watch the full video below...

READ MORE: Every DC Comics Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best

Well sure, it’s only logical that a super dog would recognize himself in a film. He has heightened Kryptonian senses!

Audiences seem to be having a similarly strong reaction to Krypto; thus far, DC and Warner Bros. have made him one of the main focal points of Superman’s trailers and teaser images. The dude is clearly a star. Just imagine the prices this pup could charge for pawtographs at Comic-Con this summer.

Gunn’s Superman premieres in theaters on July 11.

SUPERMAN Warner Bros. loading...

Get our free mobile app