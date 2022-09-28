‘Logan’ Director Reacts To Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Return

James Mangold recently took to Twitter to comment on Hugh Jackman’s surprising reprisal of the Wolverine role. His initial response to the news that Jackman would show up in Deadpool 3 was just a gif of Wolverine dying in Mangold’s own 2017 film Logan. This led tons of people to believe that he was upset about the decision for Jackman to play Wolverine again. That would be understandable, given the kind of downer note that Wolverine went out on, but it seems that's not the case.

To clear things up a little bit later, he made a second tweet to address the concern fans had about his opinion. He said:

Oh my gosh! Everybody chill, Just kidding! I’m all good! ‘Logan’ will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or worm hole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what madness my dear friends Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman cook up!

He's definitely right. The direction the MCU has taken is really showing us that characters aren’t really gone, no matter how long it's been since they’ve appeared in a movie. Just ask someone like Tobey Maguire or Willem Dafoe. It’ll be really interesting to see how they actually justify bringing back Wolverine, but at the same time, they don't really have to explain anything and fans would still be happy. While it's likely that we'll get some kind of weird multiversal series of events... it's Deadpool. He can kinda do anything he feels like.

Shawn Levy, who has previously worked with Reynolds a few times, is in the director's chair for Deadpool 3. It’s unclear how exactly the details of the film will play out, but we’re hoping for a Deadpool/Wolverine buddy road trip movie. The film is set to open on September 6, 2024.

