An almost 45-year-old story comes to an end this fall with Halloween Ends, the third installment of the current Halloween trilogy, which continues directly out of the original Halloween, directed by John Carpenter in 1978. As the title indicates, it is meant to be the end of the story, and it picks up exactly where last year’s Halloween Kills left off, with Michael Myers’ rampage through Haddonfield continuing unabated, despite the best efforts of an angry mob of his victims’ survivors roaming the streets looking to take him out once and for all.

John Carpenter has already said in an interview that the filmmakers “really want to end” Halloween with this latest film, so this very well could be the franchise’s farewell, at least in this version with this cast. So when Jamie Lee Curtis Instagrams about wrapping shooting on Halloween Ends she very well might have shot her last scene ever as Laurie Strode, Michael’s arch-nemesis that she has now played in seven movies.

As production on the film has wound down, Curtis has posted several Instagram pictures this week, commemorating her farewell to Laurie. “A bittersweet END for me on the Halloween movies,” she wrote alongside a picture of a crew member’s “Laurie Strode 4 Ever” tattoo. “I've made great friends and have collaborated with wonderful artists on these three movies and today my part in the film has been completed and with it the END for me of this trilogy ... I love this crew and cast and I will miss you all. We can't wait for the fans to see the movie.”

In a second post, she celebrated her very last shot on the film in Savannah, and her getting to put back on all of her “talismans” as Jamie Lee Curtis that she removes every time she plays Laurie in a movie.

Halloween Ends is scheduled to open in theaters on October 14.

