Zack Snyder’s Justice League isn’t just going to be longer than the theatrical cut of the film, it features characters and subplots that didn’t even appear in the first version of the movie. Jared Leto’s Joker co-starred in Suicide Squad, which takes place in the same fictional universe as Justice League, but his character not only didn’t show up in Justice League the first time around, Leto didn’t shoot any material for the film with Snyder. Instead, Leto came to the reshoots that took place last fall to help Snyder facilitate the completion of the so-called “Snyder Cut,” which is finally coming to HBO Max next month after years of fan demand.

When Leto played the Joker in Suicide Squad, directed by David Ayer, he had a very distinctive look, with chalk white skin and tons of tattoos, including a big “DAMAGED” on his forehead. Today, Snyder shared the first look at Leto’s appearance in Justice League, and although the shot is blurry, he looks a lot different. With long stringy hair, he more closely resembles the version of the character that Joaquin Phoenix played in Todd Phillips’ Joker.

It’s still not clear what sort of role Leto’s Joker will play in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It would be tough to insert him into the main plot of the story, which involves the team uniting for the first time to stop a full-fledged alien invasion. It would make the most sense to add him to the film’s post-credits scene, which featured cameos from Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor and Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke making plans to create their own team of super-villains to take down the League. The Joker would fit right in there.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new film:

In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres on HBO Max on March 18.