Jared Leto Says ‘Tron 3’ Is ‘Getting Closer’

It’s been 12 years since Tron: Legacy opened in theaters. Generally when you get past a decade since a franchise last produced a sequel, that means the series is pretty much dead. But it was 28 years between Tron and Tron: Legacy. So 12 years is nothing! If anything, Tron 3 is still way ahead of schedule.

The project first began gathering momentum in the summer of 2020, when director Garth Davis supposedly tapped to direct Morbius and House of Gucci’s Jared Leto in the film. Leto confirmed he was attached to the movie and even revealed a working title: Tron: Ares. Again, that’s big progress for a Tron sequel that, if it followed the franchise’s previous schedule for releasing sequels, would not even come out until 2038.

Jared Leto is out promoting Morbius right now, and when asked about the status of his Tron by ScreenRant, he didn’t give an update with any concrete details, but did say that the project is “getting closer and closer.” His full quote:

I'm a super fan of Tron, and we are working hard on Tron with our incredible partners at Disney. Just an amazing group of creative people. We're getting closer. We're getting closer and closer, and who knows? Something may be [coming] sooner than later.

Leto previously said that “both the original video game and the film [of Tron] affected me so deeply as a young child” and called the chance to headline a sequel “mind-blowing.” So he seems like a legitimate hardcore Tron fan. That sort of passion is what’s actually going to keep what ultimately amounts to a fairly cult (but very expensive) franchise going into the future.

In the meantime Leto’s Morbius, about the Marvel Comics’ vampire, opens in theaters on April 1.

