Currently, our onscreen Batman is beefed-up, steely-gazed Ben Affleck, but other men have played the caped crusader before, and other men will play him in the future. With the world of DC comics as wild and crazy as it is, there is plenty of opportunity for other characters to take up the black cowl: even Bruce Wayne’s own father, which is something Zack Snyder has had in the back of his mind ever since casting Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Batman v. Superman.

While sitting down with CinemaBlend to talk his new border patrol thriller-horror movie Desierto, Morgan slipped in a few tidbits about his role in the DC cinematic universe. Turns out he’d absolutely love to play Batman, but maybe a slightly different version than movie watchers are familiar with. He said his dream is to adapt Flashpoint, a DC comics arc that has the Flash travel back in time to save his mother from getting murdered, which causes a kind of time travel butterfly effect that sees Bruce’s dad Thomas Wayne take up the hood and cape, and his wife Martha go insane and become the Joker after Bruce is the one shot by the mugger in the alleyway, instead of them.

Maybe when [Snyder] cast me that was kind of the goal. Hopefully DC can figure this all out, and in a few years I can come back and do a Flashpoint Batman! I would love it. That would be great.

The Flash TV series on the CW has already gotten to Flashpoint, but their show doesn’t have a TV version of Batman (yet), so they’ve shifted away from his part of that storyline. DC has also said that the movies and the TV shows aren’t connected, so it’s entirely possible to adapt Flashpoint again for the big screen. Why does Morgan have Flashpoint on the brain? Because Snyder put it there, of course! Morgan said that ideas for Flashpoint Batman have been brewing ever since Watchmen:

I have not had any big discussions with him about [Flashpoint], but I remember when we were in Australia doing Watchmen press, and I was having dinner with Zack or whatever. And he was like, ‘My dream is to do the Frank Miller Batman.’ And he goes, ‘You would be an awesome Batman.’ The darker version.