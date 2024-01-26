Adult Film Star Jesse Jane Dead at 43

Adult film star Jesse Jane is dead. She was 43.

According to TMZ, the actress was found dead alongside her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller, at her home in Moore, Okla., Wednesday (Jan. 24).

Authorities were reportedly responding to a welfare check placed by Hasenmueller’s employer after not hearing from him for a few days when they discovered the couple's bodies.

It is unknown how long the two had been dead before they were found.

The cause of their death appears to be “drug-related,” TMZ reports.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

Jane burst onto the adult film scene in 2002 after signing with Digital Playground.

According to Complex, she starred in 2008's Pirates II: Stagnetti's Revenge — an $8 million production considered to be the most “expensive” adult film ever produced.

The actress also appeared on an episode of the HBO hit series Entourage, as well as in the 2009 film Middle Men.

She eventually made a splash at Playboy, where she hosted the popular live show Night Calls, as well as Playboy TV's Naughty Amateur Home Videos.

Jane was inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame in 2013. She retired in 2017, before returning in 2019.

Prior to her death, the actress filmed cameos in the yet-to-be-released The Curse of the Zombie Pirates and Blackout Z.

Jane is survived by her son.

