Jimmy Fallon to Host the 2017 Golden Globes

Following in the footsteps of his former SNL pals Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Jimmy Fallon will be the next host of the Golden Globes — which should also provide a respite from the antics of Ricky Gervais, for those of you who were growing a little weary of his schtick. The big question now is whether or not Fallon can make it through the awards ceremony without laughing.

NBC made the announcement today during the 2016 TCA tour, setting their Tonight Show host as the emcee of the 2017 Golden Globes telecast. That should give you plenty of time to start planning a drinking game that revolves around Fallon cracking during his monologues — if you drink every time he laughs mid-joke, you should be good and tipsy by the 30-minute mark.

Next year’s ceremony will be held on January 8, 2017, with the show airing on NBC at 5 p.m. PST (that’s 7 p.m. CST and 8 p.m. ET, FYI). Gervais hosted the Golden Globes from 2010 to 2012, followed by two blissfully hilarious years of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler sharing hosting duties. Gervais returned for the 2016 awards, though his most recent outing couldn’t quite match up to the combo of Fey and Poehler.

Fallon is a fair replacement — if nothing else we can hope for a few guest appearances (and maybe some writing help) from Fey, Poehler and fellow SNL vet / late night host Seth Meyers.