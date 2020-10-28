Former The Daily Show host Jon Stewart has signed a multi-year deal with Apple, guaranteeing his return to television after he left the show in 2015. Stewart took those five years to focus on his advocacy work and direct movies, but he’s making his comeback with a new show focused on current events.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the yet-to-be-titled Apple TV+ show “puts Stewart back in the anchor’s chair as he explores a host of topics at the center of both the national conversation and his own advocacy work.” Not to mention, the program has already been greenlit for multiple seasons. Each season will be accompanied by a companion podcast that further explores the events discussed in the show.

Stewart was the host of The Daily Show for nearly two decades. During that time, he earned a whopping 20 Emmys, 10 of which were consecutive outstanding variety series wins. His sharp, biting, and oftentimes hilarious political satire solidified Stewart as one of America's most consistent television show hosts. More recently, Stewart wrote and directed the satirical comedy film Irresistible, starring Steve Carell and Rose Byrne.

Apple TV+’s current event series with Jon Stewart is likely to share similarities with HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Like Last Week Tonight, the Jon Stewart-helmed show will tackle breaking news in a humorous way. Apple has also partnered with Stewart’s own company Busboy Productions, so we'll likely see more programming headed by Stewart on the streamer in the future.