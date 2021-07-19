Kevin Feige Hints at Julia Louis-Dreyfuss’ Plan in the MCU

The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Widow, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. If you clicked on this article, you almost certainly already know that and have seen those movies and shows. But we’re being nice.

Right now, the two biggest mysteries in all of Marvel are 1) What did the death of He Who Remains do to the state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or multiverse)? And 2) What (and who!) is Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine recruiting superheroes for? In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, she turns former Captain America John Walker into the new U.S. Agent. And in the post-credits scene for Black Widow, she shows up to convince Yelena Belova to go after Hawkeye, claiming he’s the man responsible for the death of Natasha.

Clearly, she’s up to something. The typically cagey h did confirm to the D23 Inside Disney podcast (via ScreenRant) that Louis-Dreyfus’ character definitely is “doing something” behind-the-scenes of the MCU right now. He also danced around some other big questions about Contessa, like whether or not she knows Yelena before that Black Widow scene. Here’s what he said:

[Val] seems to be in recruitment mode. Does Yelena already work for her? They seem to have a connection at that point. Yes. And the future is bright for the MCU because Julia is in it. We are gigantic fans of her at Marvel. We had a general meeting with her many years ago, Louis D’ Esposito and I really just geeked out that we were even meeting her because she’s such an icon, and we’re very big Seinfeld nerds at Marvel Studios. So the notion of bringing her into the world was always something, if we could find the right thing, was something we wanted to do. And when this role came about and the opportunity to have her in [Black] Widow, and [The] Falcon [and the Winter Soldier], and maybe in some other things coming up, she was totally on board and really into it.

Marvel’s next Disney+ series, What If...?, premieres on August 11. Where Julia Louis-Dreyfus will show up next is anybody's guess. (Our guess: The post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.)