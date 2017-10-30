The upcoming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle upgrades the classic board game for the digital generation: instead of carved pieces, you play with a video game cartridge, and instead of the animals coming into our world to terrorize the players, the players get sucked into theirs.

A new featurette for the movie outlines this basic principle, and how each player fits into their role in the jungle. The Rock explains that “the game will always find a way to be played.” What’s more tempting to a bunch of bored high-schoolers than a video game? If they really had to do a reboot/sequel/rebooquel, turning Jumanji into an immersive RPG is actually a very fun way to update it, and expands the mythology of the game. Jumanji will always be around, in one form or another.

In the brand new adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the tables are turned as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the game’s jungle setting, into the bodies of their avatars, played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji –Jumanji plays you. They’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they’ll be stuck in the game forever…

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters December 20.