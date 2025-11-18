Universal Reveals Full Details of First Texas Theme Park

Just a few months after opening their third theme park in Orlando, Florida, Universal is already getting ready to open their next big park — and their first away from their hubs in Orlando and Hollywood.

The Universal Kids Resort is located in Frisco, Texas, near Dallas. As the name suggests, it’s geared toward a younger, family-friendly audience than the typical Universal parks. Instead of properties like Fast & Furious, The Mummy, and Harry Potter, the new park’s seven lands are all inspired by movies and shows for kids, including Shrek, Puss in Boots, and SpongeBob SquarePants. The closest to something for older kids and teens is Jurassic World.

The basic layout and the different lands were revealed last month, but now Universal has confirmed some further details about the rides contained in each section of the park. You can concept art of every section of the park, along with descriptions of the attractions below.

Universal also confirmed some details about the food in the park (something that is obviously of great interest to me). They do note that in the Shrek swamp area “Shrek’s triplets’ favorite eats will be served at Swamp Snacks including the Shrekzel.” That would be a pretzel served in the shape of Shrek’s head. It even comes with green cheese sauce that looks like creamy boogers. (It is already available in other Unviersal theme parks.)

I would have assumed the SpongeBob restaurant would be the Krusty Krab — but no. Instead, it’s another eatery from the series: Goofy Goober’s, which at Universal Kids Resort will supposedly offer a menu of “chicken sandwiches, salads, hot dogs and sky-high sundaes. That choice surprises me. Why would Universal skip out on the chance to sell Krabby Patties to hungry SpongeBob fans who’ve been dying to try one for years? (Perhaps the fact that other restaurants are making their own SpongeBob menus in recent years has something to do with this decision.)

Universal Kids Resort is expected to open in Frisco, Texas in 2026.

