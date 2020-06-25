After nibbling around the edges of the old Jurassic Park in the first two Jurassic World films, the upcoming third installment of the franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion, will take a big bite out of the original film’s mythology, like a tyrannosaurus clamping down on a lawyer hiding inside a bathroom. Director Colin Trevorrow has already confirmed that series’ legacy stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern, will all reprise their roles as Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, and Ellie Sattler. It’s like a high school reunion, only with a lot more dinosaurs eating people.

Now Collider reports that another character from the original film will return as well. Their sources claim that Campbell Scott has been cast as Lewis Dodgson, the guy who gave Dennis Nedry the tricked-out Barbasol can in the first movie that he used to smuggle dino embryos out of Jurassic Park.

Nedry’s scheme is what sets off the chain of events that dooms the original Jurassic Park, and he got killed in the process of trying to steal the embryos. The Barbasol can vanished as well. Although Dodgson only appeared in that one scene in Steven Spielberg’s film, Collider notes that in Michael Cricton’s Jurassic Park novel, “Dr. Lewis Dodgson was the head of product development at genetics company BioSyn, a rival of InGen” and that the character appeared in the novel of The Lost World (though not the film version). That could be a clue as where Dominion is headed.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled for release on June 11, 2021.