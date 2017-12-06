Universal is releasing several sneak peeks and promos for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in the lead up to tomorrow’s debut of the first trailer. Today’s offering is arguably the best so far: A featurette that takes you behind the scenes of the upcoming sequel with director Juan Antonio Bayona, co-writer and producer Colin Trevorrow, and the cast — including Jeff Goldblum, making his highly-anticipated return to the franchise as Ian Malcolm.

There’s just something about the way Goldblum says “dinosaurs” that gets me super pumped, even if the plot description for this Jurassic World sequel is totally ridiculous — and it is. A volcano is set to erupt on the island, so Chris Pratt’s Owen and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire have to act quickly to get all the dinosaurs to safety before they go extinct. That plot, courtesy of EW, makes absolutely no sense. You have the technology to make more dinosaurs, so you don’t need to worry about them going extinct. Besides, this park has been a nightmare factory from Day One; most of these things eat people. A volcano is a BLESSING.

Anyway. The featurette also makes a point of really underscoring the animatronic effects in the sequel, which still uses a fair amount of CGI. But Bayona has promised to take the franchise back to its more practical roots, and it is pretty neat to watch crew members rub fake saliva all over an animatronic T-Rex’s giant teeth.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom also stars BD Wong, Toby Jones, James Cromwell, Geraldine Chaplin, Rafe Spall, Ted Levine and Justice Smith, and hits theaters on June 22, 2018.