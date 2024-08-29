A New ‘Jurassic World’ Is Coming to Theaters Next Summer

Jurassic World is about to undergo a rebirth

That is the official title of the next Jurassic movie: Jurassic World Rebirth. Universal officially announced the film title, while revealing its title and its plot synopsis.

The film will star Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali, plus Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Ruflo. The movie is being directed by Rogue One and Godzilla’s Gareth Edwards; the script is by David Koepp, who wrote the screenplays for Jurassic Park and The Lost World.

Here is how Universal describes the film’s premise:

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Johansson’s character is “skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett.” Then, “when Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

READ MORE: How an Unmade Jurassic Park IV Keeps Inspiring Jurassic World

This will be the first Jurassic World since 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion — and the first one that apparently does not feature appearances by either Chris Pratt or Bryce Dallas Howard. When Rebirth opens in theaters, it will mean there are now more Jurassic World films than Jurassic Park films. (Three of those were released between 1993 and 2001.)

Jurassic World Rebirth is scheduled to open in theaters in July of 2025. Hmmm... what do you think the sinister, shocking discovery Scarlett Johansson finds is? The island they get stranded on has to be either Isla Nublar or Isla Sorna, where John Hammond first developed his genetically engineered dinosaurs, right?

Get our free mobile app