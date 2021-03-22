‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Is Getting a Black-And-White Cut

First came Justice League. Then, there was Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Now, get ready for Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice Is Gray.

That’s the title of yet another version of Justice League, this one in black-and-white. You may have noticed that much of the marketing materials for Zack Snyder’s Justice League — including posters and even some teasers — were in black-and-white. That’s because black-and-white IMAX is Zack Snyder’s preferred version of the movie. HBO Max acquiesced to Snyder’s desire to present the film in the 4:3 IMAX aspect ratio — they even included a disclaimer before the film explaining that the black bars on the sides of the frame are there to “preserve the integrity of Zack Snyder’s creative vision” — but they released the film in color.

At first. Now it turns out the black-and-white version will see the light of day as well. The news was announced on the official @snydercut account, which included a clip of the Justice Is Gray cut, between Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne and Jeffrey Irons’ Alfred:

So now we have Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice Is Gray. Pretty soon, viewers will have three different cuts of Justice League to choose between and compare. One more alternate version — maybe an Ultimate Unrated Edition? — and we could set a new record for the most unwieldy title in cinema history. The color version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available now on HBO Max.

Gallery — The Biggest Differences Between the Versions of Justice League: