A New ‘Justice League’ Teaser Introduces Darkseid

In two days there’s a whole new Justice League trailer. And it’s got totally new villains.

Director Zack Snyder posted a teaser for his director’s cut of Justice League on Twitter, and it emphasizes some characters who weren’t even in the theatrical version of the film that was released in 2017. (That version was started by Snyder but finished by Joss Whedon.) Not only does the teaser show Darkseid, the evil alien overlord who was alluded to in the original Justice League cut but never really seen, it also shows Granny Goodness in the background! (Granny Goodness is one of Darkseid’s minions from his home planet of Apokolips.)

Watch the full teaser below:

The full synopsis for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is four hours long — double the length of the original cut:

In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres on HBO on March 18.