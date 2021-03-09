‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Features An Extra Epilogue Chapter

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will have a seventh epilogue chapter, according to Snyder. Last week, we learned the title names of the movie’s six individual chapters, from Chapter 1, “Don’t Count On It, Batman” to Chapter 6, “Something Darker.” Now, we have evidence that the Snyder Cut will also include a “big epilogue” following Chapter 6.

In an interview with Beyond the Trailer, Snyder confirmed the additional segment, which hadn’t been revealed up until this point. “There is an epilogue that’s called ‘A Father Twice Over’ that, well I guess wasn’t released. The last part is called “Father Twice Over” and that’s, you know, takes you to the end of the movie,” Snyder explained. “That’s the big epilogue ... from there to the very end is 20 minutes, plus the credits. There’s actually seven parts, yes.”

Originally, the Snyder Cut was announced to be released as a four-part TV series on HBO Max. Considering the final product has a four hour-long runtime, breaking it up makes logical sense. But as it turns out, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will debut in one piece. In that case, the Chapters serve as checkpoints to allow viewers to take breaks while viewing.

Fans can only speculate about the identity of the “father” here. Might it be Victor Stone’s father Silas? Or could it be a reference to Superman’s two fathers? (He’s got his biological dad on Krypton, Jor-El, and his adoptive Earth father, Jonathan Kent.) Or it could be a completely different character who is introduced in the epilogue.

We won’t know who the aforementioned father is until next week, but it gives us more to think over as we prepare for the Snyder Cut’s premiere date. Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives on March 18.

