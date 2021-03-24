Justice League is one of the most notorious productions in modern film history. Director Zack Snyder suffered a personal tragedy at the same time the studio began losing faith in his abilities after the public reception of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Rather than fight tooth and nail for his vision, Snyder quit and was replaced by Joss Whedon who had just a few months to reshoot and rewrite a huge chunk of the movie. It went... badly.

Want to know how it all happened? Well, you won’t find that here. But what you do get in this new featurette, is a behind-the-scenes look at the Snyder Cut in production, both the original shoot before Snyder quit and the reshoots completed last year during the coronavirus pandemic. While this is far, far from the full story, there are some interesting bits in here. Watch it below:

Wow, it was all one cohesive production! Yup, no problems behind the scenes whatsoever! Look how much fun everyone had!

It is interesting to note just how much green screen there was in the movie, some of it totally invisible in the final movie. Sure, Steppenwolf’s big alien fortress wasn’t real — but even the Victor Stone football scenes were done on a green screen with a small bunch of extras. There was no Superman memorial statue or park — the only thing real in that sequence was a couple of concrete steps and a few burned out police cars. Movie magic, folks. It’s real. (Speaking of movie magic, I always thought Cavill’s costume had been black on set and then colorized in post-production for the Whedon Cut. Apparently ... the opposite was the case?)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available now on HBO.

Gallery — Justice League: Problems the Snyder Cut Still Didn’t Fix: