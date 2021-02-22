The ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut Has a Mind-Blowing DC Cameo

As the HBO Max release date for Zack Snyder’s Justice League is rapidly approaching, we’re finally learning more about the contents of the four-hour-long epic. From the inclusion of fan-favorite characters to the exploration of alternate timelines, invested DC fans will find plenty to get excited about. Now, in a recent Vanity Fair profile, it was revealed that Zack Snyder [reshot the ending with a hero cameo that will blow hard-core fans’ minds.”

We can only speculate who that hero might be, however. Snyder has been relatively secretive with the details surrounding his updated version of Justice League, only offering the occasional photo update. He's showed us the Joker (Jared Leto)’s revamped look as well as a glimpse at the Knightmare version of Batman. The latest trailer shows off Superman’s sleek black suit, and a look at the monstrous Darkseid. But it looks like we’ll have to wait until March to discover the “hero cameo” that awaits us.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is going to be infused with elements personal to the director's life. The film will end with a rendition of Leonard Cohen's “Hallelujah,” the favorite song of Snyder’s late adopted daughter, Autumn. Snyder is taking full creative liberty with the project, even forgoing a fee to secure his autonomy. “I didn’t want to be beholden to anyone, and it allowed me to keep my negotiating powers with these people pretty strong,” he told Vanity Fair.

You can watch Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max beginning on March 18.