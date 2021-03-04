‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’: The Six Chapter Titles Revealed

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was announced for HBO Max as a miniseries. Even though Snyder’s original cut of the film was intended for theaters, last summer we were told that the version of “The Snyder Cut” coming to HBO would be a four-part, four-hour event. At some point, that plan changed, and Justice League went back to being a movie — albeit one that was still four hours long. (The theatrical cut everyone hates runs half that.) This week, we even saw the animated opening that would have been the intro to the individual Justice League chapters, until that plan was scrapped.

The premiere of the movie is just two weeks away but here’s yet another twist: The movie, still a movie, contains chapters like a TV show or a serialized story. The titles of these chapters — there are six, not the originally announced four — were unveiled in a series of tweets on the official Snyder Cut Twitter account. They are:

Part 1: “Don’t Count On It Batman,”

Part 2: The Age of Heroes

Part 3: Beloved Mother, Beloved Son

Part 4: “Change Machine”

Part 5: All the King’s Horses

Part 6: “Something Darker”

Some of these titles have obvious connections to Justice League, even in the heavily reedited cut we already saw. The “Change Machine,” for example, is the name that Cyborg’s scientist father give to the Mother Box they have at S.T.A.R. Labs. And there are a lot of beloved mothers in Zack Snyder’s DC Extended Universe. (There are also lots of Mother Boxes, and Steppenwolf repeatedly calls the Mother Boxes just “Mother” throughout the film.) The reasons for all the other chapter titles, along with that entire four-hour cut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, premieres on HBO Max on March 18.

Gallery — Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best: