‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Accidentally Leaks Early on HBO Max

Oops.

While Zack Snyder’s Justice League isn’t due on HBO Max until next Friday, some subscribers were treated to an early glimpse of the film this week. Somehow, the streaming service accidentally leaked their own movie, and for a brief period the Snyder Cut was streaming on HBO Max.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “for reasons unknown, when some users attempted to play Tom & Jerry, the new CGI/live-action hybrid film from director Tim Story, instead the upcoming Justice League cut played.” I watched Tom & Jerry on HBO Max a week ago, and all I got was a deep sense of regret. That’s not fair at all!

So without warning, clicking on Tom & Jerry yesterday gave you Zack Snyder’s Justice League. My heart goes out to any parent who turned on the adorable antics of a cartoon cat and mouse for their kids, then walked away from the TV before the opening credits finished rolling. The glitch was first spotted by users and posted to Twitter, although many of the images that were shared have already been taken down.

HBO Max provided THR with the following statement about the incident:

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes.

That’s a pretty wild error. I can’t think of another example in recent memory of a massive streaming tentpole just showing up at random days and days before its scheduled debut. We need to get Cyborg on the case. Use those alien technology hacking skills to get to the bottom of this mystery. Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available on HBO Max (for real this time) on March 18.

Gallery — The Craziest DVD and Blu-ray Box Sets We’ve Ever Seen: