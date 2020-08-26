The first trailer for Zack Snyder’s cut of 2017’s Justice League was released as a part of DC FanDome, and fans are already buzzing about what it could mean for the new release. One element of Justice League that will be revised in the Snyder Cut? The heart-to-heart between Martha Kent (Diane Lane) and Lois Lane (Amy Adams) that occurs after Kent’s death in Batman v Superman. As it appears from the trailer, the exchange will be much more somber than the original. This already feels like a major improvement, considering the fact that both characters are still grieving at this time in the film.

The Martha/Lois scene also takes place in a completely different location. Rather than conversing in the The Daily Planet’s headquarters, we now see Martha and Lois in Clark’s apartment. The location switch should add a new level of intimacy to their exchange, considering they’re no longer in a public space. Also, it means there won’t be any of that “Aliens Stole My Husband” news story playing on the TV in the background. This should help ground the scene more, instead of trying to squeeze a few uncertain laughs during a tough moment.

Their dialogue will potentially be altered as well, considering Joss Whedon’s version included quite a few clunky lines. For example: Martha’s description of how banks “jump like a cougar if you miss by a dime.” Like, who talks like that? One can also assume that Martha will no longer tell Lois that Clark described her as the “thirstiest” woman he ever met. That’s just plain awkward. Aren’t we supposed to be sad here? Luckily, the Snyder Cut trailer hints that the scene will have a major tonal realignment.

The Snyder Cut is set for a 2021 release on HBO Max.