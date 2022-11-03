Kang’s Surprising Connection to the MCU’s Magic Weapons

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer gave us our first good look at Kang, and his kingdom in the Quantum Realm. And one particular aspect of his home caught our eye: The enormous rings that circle around the central pyramid. Any Marvel fan knows: These rings look very familiar. They’re basically bigger versions of the Ten Rings, the magical weapons wielded by Shang-Chi in his movie. And they don’t look that much different from the bangle worn by Ms. Marvel on her show either.

In our latest video, we explore how all of these places and objects — Kang’s palace in the Quantum Realm, Shang-Chi’s Ten Rings, Ms. Marvel’s bangle — might all be connected. And we examine how the Quantum Realm might be the source of all mystical power in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, we speculate about what all of this means for Quantumania, The Marvels, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars. Check out the full video below:

