Actually, Kang Was Right About the Multiverse

Supposedly Kang the Conqueror is the ultimate villain of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga. But as the events of this saga play out in various Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and shows, we’re starting to see that this Kang guy ... he might have point about this whole multiverse and the threats it poses.

That’s the subject of our latest MCU video, in which we look at recent Marvel movies and shows — including Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the current season of Loki — to show that maybe Kang was right about the Sacred Timeline, incursions, branches that need to be pruned, and more. Marvel always loves a villain who makes a persuasive argument in favor of an evil or disturbing cause, and in Kang they may have found the ultimate example. For why, check out the video below:

READ MORE: The Evolution of Marvel’s Iconic Logo

If you liked that video on why Kang was right about the multiverse and what that means for the rest of Loki check out more of our videos below, including all the Easter eggs in Loki Season 2 Episode 2, one on the state of Marvel in 2023, and whether Loki “time slipping” is all part of Kang’s master plan that is slowly unfolding across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of Loki Season 2 premiere weekly on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app