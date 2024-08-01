Here is some truly excellent, non-bogus news: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are headed to Broadway together.

(No, they’re not doing Bill & Ted’s Wyld Musical.)

Instead, Reeves and Winter, the longtime friends and co-stars, will appear together in a new Broadway production of Samuel Beckett’s classic play Waiting for Godot.

According to an interview with The New York Times, the new production’s director, Jamie Lloyd, said the whole thing was Reeves’ idea, adding that “their instant chemistry and their shorthand and their friendship is going to be so valuable.”

Lloyd also called the idea a “no-brainer” that “needed to be done.”

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves Wants to Make Speed 3 With Sandra Bullock

Reeves and Winter have been closely associated with one another since the original Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure from 1989. The film became a surprise hit that launched a franchise. The first sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, premiered to very good reviews in 1991.

Decades later, well after Reeves became an enormous star thanks to movies like Speed, The Matrix, and John Wick, he reunited with Winter for a second sequel, 2020’s Bill & Ted Face the Music. While the whole premise of the original movies was that Bill (Winter) and Ted (Reeves) were slightly dopey teenage wannabe rock stars, this latest sequel, about both now middle-aged with daughters of their own, was a surprisingly affecting and sweet comedy about growing older.

Their version of Godot will reportedly see Reeves play Estragon and Winter as Vladimir, waiting for the title character, who never arrives on stage.

Reeves and Winter’s Godot is expected on Broadway in the fall of 2025. Truly bodacious.

Get our free mobile app