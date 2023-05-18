DiCaprio and De Niro Square Off in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Trailer

Somehow, in all the movies Martin Scorsese has made with Robert De Niro, and all the movies Scorsese has made with Leonardo DiCaprio, he has never directed both men in a single movie. But finally, both of Scorsese’s key stars will appear in a single movie: Killers of the Flower Moon, based on David Grann’s non-fiction book of the same name (which had the subtitle The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.)

The film will make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this week, and so the hype machine is starting a little early for this one, with the first trailer just premiered from Apple. (The company helped co-finance the production with Paramount after the budget swelled to a reported $200 million.)

Take a look at the very atmospheric trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.

Killers of the Flowers Moon is scheduled to premiere in theaters on October 6. After that it will eventually make its way to Apple TV+.

