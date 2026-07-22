What a year Ryan Gosling is having. First Project Hail Mary becomes one of the biggest hits of the year. Now he’s getting a wish he’s held for a decade granted.

Gosling has been very public over the years that he hates how he looks on the poster for La La Land. Specifically he hates the position of his hand, which is poised flat in the air in the middle of a dance with co-star Emma Stone.

“I didn’t know this would become the poster for the movie,” Gosling told The Wall Street Journal in an interview. “We were supposed to have our hands up, and I thought it would be cool to put my hand [flat] even though everyone told me it wasn’t cool. I was sure it was cooler ... It just killed the energy that way. I call it La La Hand.”

With La La Land returning to theaters for its tenth anniversary, its distributor made a new poster that corrected Gosling’s hand. They even hyped it as such with a press release.

“Over the years,” it reads, “Ryan Gosling has noted on more than one occasion that he would love to fix his "La La hand" from the original poster ... Well, Ryan, you have been heard! Lionsgate is thrilled to announce that an updated version of the poster is now officially available below.

See the side by side comparison below:

Lionsgate Lionsgate

READ MORE: The 15 Best Movie Posters of 2025

Can I be a contrarian here for a minute? I like la la hand. La La Land is a musical, but it’s also a movie about relatively ordinary people and their unromantic struggles, personally and professionally. The weird la la hand and its imperfect angle almost subliminally suggests that the fantasy of this film is not all its cracked up to be. For another movie, the fixed poster might be better. But for La La Land, I prefer the original.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Winner of 6 Academy Awards® including Best Director for writer/director Damien Chazelle, and winner of a record-breaking 7 Golden Globe® Awards, La La Land is a cinematic treasure for the ages that you’ll fall in love with again and again. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star as Mia and Sebastian, an actress and a jazz musician pursuing their Hollywood dreams — and finding each other — in a vibrant celebration of hope, dreams, and love.

The re-release of La La Land arrives in theaters on August 16.

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