What kind of Green Lantern TV show would Lanterns be if Carol Ferris didn’t show up? Longtime DC Comics fans know Carol as Hal Jordan’s original love interest. Later, she even became a supervillain known as Star Sapphire. Here on Lanterns, she shows up to give Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart the eulogy that Hal wrote for his own funeral.

That’s just one of the many DC Easter eggs, hidden secrets, and little details you might have missed in the sixth episode of Lanterns. In our latest breakdown video, we‘ll point out all the coolest stuff this week, including John Stewart’s backstory, the arrival of Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern to Lanterns, and how the version of his character in the DCU compares to the one in DC Comics.

Watch the full video below:

READ MORE: Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on the DC Comics Easter eggs in the sixth episode of HBO’s Lanterns check out more of our videos below, including one on the DC Comics Easter eggs in the fifth episode of HBO’s Lanterns one on the DC Comics Easter eggs in the fourth episode of HBO’s Lanterns and one on the Easter eggs in the third episode of Lanterns. That’s a lot of Easter eggs. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. DC’s Lanterns premieres weekly on Sundays on HBO Max.

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