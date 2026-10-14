New movies are coming to streaming this week and every week, at a faster pace than ever before. As always, ScreenCrush has your back, with a weekly guide to the latest releases on streaming (and digital rental or purchse) that deserve your attention. Sit back, relax, and check out what’s coming to a TV or computer (or, sigh, a phone) near you.

Then you’ve got all weekend to watch up with these titles. The theater is still the best, of course, but some weekends you just can’t muster the energy to get off the couch and haul yourself to the multiplex.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch Anya Taylor-Joy try to throw Chris Evans in a volcano, plus documentaries about Norm Macdonald and the most valuable hip-hop album in history. Or how about a drama starring Hugh Jackman as old Robin Hood? This is one of the wildest weeks on streaming in a while.

If these titles don’t do it for you, you can also check out some other recent streaming releases here. Or just keep scrolling, and see the new movies you can stream or rent on digital at home this weekend.

Sacrifice

In Sacrifice, Anya Taylor-Joy plays a cult leader who believes that the only way to avoid the apocalypse is by sacrificing Chris Evans by tossing him into an active volcano. Anya, Ghosted was bad but it wasn’t, like, that bad. The dark comedy also stars Vincent Cassel, Sam Richardson, John Malkovich, Salma Hayek-Pinault, and Charli xcx.

Where to watch Sacrifice: Premieres on October 16 on Netflix.

The Disciple: A Wu-Tang Fable

The story of the Wu-Tang Clan’s famous album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin — of which only one copy has ever been (or will ever be) made or sold — is the subject of this Netflix documentary, which also focuses on (per Netflix) “Dutch-Moroccan rapper and producer Cilvaringz, who transformed himself from the group's most devoted fan into the unlikeliest of disciples to his childhood heroes, including The RZA, whose mentorship shapes the odyssey that follows.” Unlike Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, The Disciple will be widely available to anyone with a Netflix account.

Where to watch The Disciple: Premieres on October 16 on Netflix.

The Death of Robin Hood

Hugh Jackman’s latest gritty action movie about an aging hero comes from Michael Sarnoski, the director behind the excellent Pig and A Quiet Place: Day One. Jackman plays a man who, once upon a time, was known as Robin Hood. Now he’s an old warrior haunted by a past far less heroic than the modern legends about him. Can be be redeemed?

Where to watch The Death of Robin Hood: Premieres on October 16 on HBO Max.

Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald

Saturday Night Live alumni Norm Macdonald passed away in 2021 at the age of 61 after a long but private battle with leukemia. His life, career, and unique sense of humor are the subject of the latest documentary from Judd Apatow, whose previous non-fiction films about standups include George Carlin’s American Dream and The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling.

Where to watch Norm: Premieres on October 16 on Netflix.

Buddy

Remember “Too Many Cooks,” the astoundingly and hilariously strange Adult Swim short film that mocked the tropes of ’80s and ’90s sitcom schlock? That was created by Casper Kelly, who makes his feature directorial debut with Buddy, a horror comedy about the dark side of a Barney-style children’s television show of the 1990s.

Where to watch Buddy: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango.