Everything New on HBO Max in November 2026
The Gilded Age is back on HBO Max in November.
That’s the big title the streaming service is promoting this month. There are a couple of other new additions that are worth mentioning, including the lovely Anthony Bourdain biopic Tony, plus several new documentaries and the return of the City of God sequel series The Fight Rages On. But yeah; if you’re not interested in the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position, well, this may not be your favorite month of HBO Max programming.
Here’s the full list of everything coming to HBO Max streaming in November 2026:
November 1
3 Days to Kill
America America
Calcifer Yule Log (Studio Ghibli)
A Christmas Carol (1938)
A Christmas Story
Christmas with The Kranks
The Desert Song (1944)
Destination Tokyo
Dune (1984)
Elf
Enemy (A24)
Far From The Madding Crowd (1967)
The First Purge
Flipper (1963)
Four Christmases
Gay Purr-ee
The Gilded Age Podcast, Season 4 (HBO)
The Gilded Age, Season 4 (HBO Original)
The Glass Bottom Boat
Hands of a Stranger
Happy Feet
Hoot
House of Women
The Hypnotic Eye
Jerry Maguire
Jodorowsky's Dune
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)
The Kitchen: World on a Plate, Season 41 (Food Network)
The Man Who Invented Christmas
Meet Me in St. Louis
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
Nobody Lives Forever (1946)
The Polar Express
Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022)
The Predator (2018)
Project X (2012)
Red Sparrow
Rise of the Guardians
Scream (1996)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)
The Shop Around the Corner (1940)
Skyscraper (2018)
They Were Expendable
This is Not a War Story (HBO)
A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log (Adult Swim)
The Wolverine (2013)
You're a Big Boy Now
November 2
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)
November 3
Holiday Baking Championship, Season 13 (Food Network)
November 4
Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 3 (Food Network)
Smallfoot
November 6
Batwheels, Season 3G (Cartoon Network)
House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 218 (HGTV)
Melania Rea, Season 1 (HBO Original)
November 7
Tadej Pogačar: Anatomy of a G.O.A.T. (Eurosport Documentary)
November 8
City Of God: The Fight Rages On, Season 2 (HBO Original)
November 9
Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas, Season 2 (Food Network)
November 11
Big Bargain Holiday Showdown, Season 1 (HGTV)
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 14 (TLC)
November 13
Clangold, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Crown of Deceit: Inside the Miss Universe Scandal, Season 1 (TLC)
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 264 (HGTV)
Maniacs of the Truth, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Silent Night (HBO Original)
November 14
Cooking With Choi, Season 1 (Food Network)
Gift, Season 1
Madame Web
November 16
The Detour with David Chang, Season 1 (CNN)
November 17
Sweet Deceit, Season 2 (Food Network)
When a Witness Recants (HBO Original)
November 18
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 45 (Food Network)
Renovation Resort Showdown, Season 3 (HGTV)
The Hotline (HBO Original)
November 19
A Body in the Basement, Season 3 (ID)
Save My Skin, Season 7 (TLC)
November 20
Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
The Roses (2025)
Tony (A24)
November 22
Holmes On Homes: Building A Legacy, Season 2 (HGTV)
November 24
The Buffalo Miracle (HBO Original)
November 25
Secret Life of a Vegas Casino, Season 1 (Discovery)
The Slightest Touch (HBO Original)
November 27
Batwheels, Season 4 (Cartoon Network)
Krypto Saves the Day, Season 2C (DC)
The Art of Deception (HBO Original)
The Cursed Zoo (HBO Original)
The Linares Files (HBO Original)
The Magic Faraway Tree (2026)
November 29
OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Showdown 2 (OWN)