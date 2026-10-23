The Gilded Age is back on HBO Max in November.

That’s the big title the streaming service is promoting this month. There are a couple of other new additions that are worth mentioning, including the lovely Anthony Bourdain biopic Tony, plus several new documentaries and the return of the City of God sequel series The Fight Rages On. But yeah; if you’re not interested in the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position, well, this may not be your favorite month of HBO Max programming.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to HBO Max streaming in November 2026:

November 1

3 Days to Kill

America America

Calcifer Yule Log (Studio Ghibli)

A Christmas Carol (1938)

A Christmas Story

Christmas with The Kranks

The Desert Song (1944)

Destination Tokyo

Dune (1984)

Elf

Enemy (A24)

Far From The Madding Crowd (1967)

The First Purge

Flipper (1963)

Four Christmases

Gay Purr-ee

The Gilded Age Podcast, Season 4 (HBO)

HBO HBO

The Gilded Age, Season 4 (HBO Original)

The Glass Bottom Boat

Hands of a Stranger

Happy Feet

Hoot

House of Women

The Hypnotic Eye

Jerry Maguire

Jodorowsky's Dune

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

The Kitchen: World on a Plate, Season 41 (Food Network)

The Man Who Invented Christmas

Meet Me in St. Louis

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

Nobody Lives Forever (1946)

The Polar Express

Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022)

The Predator (2018)

Project X (2012)

Red Sparrow

Rise of the Guardians

Scream (1996)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Skyscraper (2018)

They Were Expendable

This is Not a War Story (HBO)

A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log (Adult Swim)

The Wolverine (2013)

You're a Big Boy Now

November 2

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

November 3

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 13 (Food Network)

November 4

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 3 (Food Network)

Smallfoot

November 6

Batwheels, Season 3G (Cartoon Network)

House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 218 (HGTV)

Melania Rea, Season 1 (HBO Original)

November 7

Tadej Pogačar: Anatomy of a G.O.A.T. (Eurosport Documentary)

HBO HBO

November 8

City Of God: The Fight Rages On, Season 2 (HBO Original)

November 9

Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas, Season 2 (Food Network)

November 11

Big Bargain Holiday Showdown, Season 1 (HGTV)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 14 (TLC)

November 13

Clangold, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Crown of Deceit: Inside the Miss Universe Scandal, Season 1 (TLC)

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 264 (HGTV)

Maniacs of the Truth, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Silent Night (HBO Original)

November 14

Cooking With Choi, Season 1 (Food Network)

Gift, Season 1

Madame Web

November 16

The Detour with David Chang, Season 1 (CNN)

November 17

Sweet Deceit, Season 2 (Food Network)

When a Witness Recants (HBO Original)

November 18

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 45 (Food Network)

Renovation Resort Showdown, Season 3 (HGTV)

The Hotline (HBO Original)

November 19

A Body in the Basement, Season 3 (ID)

Save My Skin, Season 7 (TLC)

A24 A24

November 20

Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

The Roses (2025)

Tony (A24)

November 22

Holmes On Homes: Building A Legacy, Season 2 (HGTV)

November 24

The Buffalo Miracle (HBO Original)

HBO HBO

November 25

Secret Life of a Vegas Casino, Season 1 (Discovery)

The Slightest Touch (HBO Original)

November 27

Batwheels, Season 4 (Cartoon Network)

Krypto Saves the Day, Season 2C (DC)

The Art of Deception (HBO Original)

The Cursed Zoo (HBO Original)

The Linares Files (HBO Original)

The Magic Faraway Tree (2026)

November 29

OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Showdown 2 (OWN)