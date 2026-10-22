New movies are coming to streaming this week and every week, at a faster pace than ever before. As always, ScreenCrush has your back, with a weekly guide to the latest releases on streaming (and digital rental or purchse) that deserve your attention. Sit back, relax, and check out what’s coming to a TV or computer (or, sigh, a phone) near you.

Then you’ve got all weekend to watch up with these titles. The theater is still the best, of course, but some weekends you just can’t muster the energy to get off the couch and haul yourself to the multiplex.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch Anya Taylor-Joy try to throw Chris Evans in a volcano, plus documentaries about Norm Macdonald and the most valuable hip-hop album in history. Or how about a drama starring Hugh Jackman as old Robin Hood? This is one of the wildest weeks on streaming in a while.

If these titles don’t do it for you, you can also check out some other recent streaming releases here. Or just keep scrolling, and see the new movies you can stream or rent on digital at home this weekend.

The Invite

In this delightful comedy, a married couple (Seth Rogen and director Olivia Wilde) invite their new neighbors (Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz) over for a dinner party and what begins as an awkward get-together only gets stranger when the guests begin to intimate that they’d like to hook up with their hosts.

Where to watch The Invite: Premieres on October 23 on HBO Max.

The Weight

This Sundance 2026 selection deserves more attention. Ethan Hawke gives yet another superb performance in the midst of a string of them, this time as a single father who is wrongfully sent to prison. Desperate to get back to his daughter before she becomes a ward of the state he accepts an offer from the warden (Russell Crowe) to help transport a shipment of illicit gold. The film that follows is tense in all the right ways, but it’s also a really rich study of Hawke’s character, with a memorable supporting turn from Crowe to boot.

Where to watch The Weight: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango.

Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story

Just a week after Judd Apatow released a documentary about standup Norm Macdonald, he’s got another comedy doc (co-directed by Neil Berkeley), this one about actress and comedian Maria Bamford.

Where to watch Paralyzed by Hope: Premieres on October 23 on Netflix.

The Cycle

We’re in the heart of Halloween season right now, and there’s no better place to sample new horror indie films than Shudder. This week they’ve got The Cycle starring Daredevil’s Deborah Ann Woll and Burn Notice’s Jeffrey Donovan. The film, per Shudder, follows what happens “when police discover a corpse beside a horrific crime scene” and “their only lead is the man’s estranged daughter, who must unravel the disturbing secret her father thought he took to the grave.”

Where to watch The Cycle: Premieres on October 23 on Shudder.

Moana

How far would you go to watch the live-action Moana? You won’t need to leave the couch if you’re a Disney+ subscriber. The live-action version of one of Disney’s most beloved animated movies of the 21st century might have been redundant, it might have featured Dwayne Johnson playing the demigod Maui in a bizarre muscle suit, but hey — it’s still got those great songs.

Where to watch Moana: Streaming on Disney+.