Every week, ScreenCrush gives you what you need to know about the week’s best new streaming TV shows. If you’re in the market for a new series to stream, or you need a last-minute binge, or you are just trying to keep tabs on the latest seasons of old favorites, we have got you covered.

We love movies, but sometimes you don’t want a 90-minute, one-and done entertainment. Sometimes you want that deep dive that’s going to take days or weeks to finish. Sometimes you want long-term storytelling and rich characters. Sometimes you need a good TV show.

Regardless of what kind of show you’re looking for — new or returning, drama or comedy, high or lowbrow — we have you covered. Here’s this week’s batch of new TV shows and series.

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New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch returning favorites Lupin and Nobody Wants This, plus there’s an intriguing new comic mystery series on Hulu. Also, if you’ve ever wondered what the Stanford prison experiment would look like as a reality series, wait no longer! Netflix made exactly that.

Get your watchlist and queues ready — and if you want even more recent streaming TV recs, be sure to go here.

The New Stanford Prison Experiment

The Stanford Prison Experiment is one of the most notorious cases in the history of psychology. What was meant to be a two-week study of a prison environment and the way subjects respond to their roles within it wound up getting so badly out of hand that it got shut down within days. So ... why not do it again, but this time as a reality show! What could go wrong??

Where to watch The New Stanford Prison Experiment: Premieres on October 21 on Netflix.

Lupin

In the fourth batch of episodes of this popular thriller based on a classic gentleman thief of French literature, Omar Sy’s master crook is back, freshly released from prison. But, per Netflix, “the emergence of a mysterious copycat forces Lupin to return to his most brilliant schemes.” Heck yeah, love a brilliant scheme.

Where to watch Lupin: Part 4 premieres on October 23 on Netflix.

Phony

This one looks intriguing. Sam Nivola plays a teen who enjoys a close relationship with his mom (Connie Britton). But then he’s in a car accident and when he wakes up in the hospital ... his mother has been replaced by another woman. But no one believes him when he insists that this new lady is not his real mom. What’s going on here? I suspect an AI deepfake.

Where to watch Phony: Premieres on October 22 on Hulu.

Nobody Wants This

Netflix’s hit romantic comedy series about the opposites-attract relationship between a rabbi and an agnostic woman is back for a third season starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. The season’s guest stars include Sarah Silverman and Andrew Rannells.

Where to watch Nobody Wants This: Season 3 premieres on October 22 on Netflix.

The Flores Massacre

HBO Max’s latest true crime docuseries follows “Matías Bagnato, the sole survivor of the Flores Massacre, one of the most shocking criminal cases in Argentine history.”

Where to watch The Flores Massacre: Premieres on October 22 on HBO Max.