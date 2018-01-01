Star Wars movies traditionally make bonkers amounts of money at the box office, and as a part of the biggest movie franchise eve made, no one was particularly worried about how The Last Jedi would do in theaters. Not only has the movie already crossed $1 billion worldwide after just three weeks in theaters, it’s not the #1 movie of 2017, unseating Beauty and the Beast ($504 million) after that film held its title for eight months.

As of New Year’s Day (Happy 2018, everyone!), Star Wars: The Last Jedi has made $533 million domestically and officially crossed $1 billion worldwide on Sunday, per Deadline. While The Force Awakens ($2.05 billion worldwide) is still the top grossing Star Wars movie ever made, The Last Jedi has already made $6 million more than Rogue One: A Star Wars Story made in its entire run ($1.05 billion), making it the second most profitable Star War after The Force Awakens. Sorry, was someone talking about backlash?