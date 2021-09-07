A ‘Lego Star Wars’ Halloween Special Is Coming to Disney Plus

In the tradition of The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror, and coming about a year after a LEGO Star Wars Christmas special, Lucasfilm now has a Halloween special headed to Disney+. It’s called LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, and it’s an anthology of spooky (but still quite silly) LEGO Star Wars stories.

The individual stories are narrated by Tony Hale, playing a character describe din the press release as “Darth Vader’s loyal servant Vaneé.” Three terrifying tales are:

“The Lost Boy,” the story of how a young Ben Solo first meets Ren

“The Dueling Monstrosities,” which imagines how Darth Maul and General Grievous were reborn

“The Wookiee's Paw,” which gives a look at what might have happened if all of Luke Skywalker’s greatest wishes were immediately granted.

The first trailer for the special is now online. Watch it below:

Here is the special’s official synopsis:

After the events of “The Rise of Skywalker,” Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales premieres on Disney+ on October 1.

