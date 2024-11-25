‘Lilo & Stitch’ Debut in Live-Action In First Remake Teaser

The Disney live-action remake train rolls on with Lilo & Stitch, one of the final 2D animated movies from the studio — and now a live-action remake from Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell With Shoes On). The new version features a live-action cast, plus Stitch, who is still an animated creation, obviously, but now done in more realistic 3D digital animation instead of the hand-drawn kind.

You can get your first look at the “live-action” Stitch in the film’s first teaser below. I would assume if you’re planning on seeing Moana 2 in theaters this weekend, you’ll almost certainly see it on the big screen there as well.

READ MORE: The Worst Disney Live-Action Remakes Ever

The original Lilo & Stitch premiered in the summer of 2002 and became a major hit for Disney. It told the story of a Hawaiian orphan named Lilo who strikes up a friendship with a furry alien troublemaker who winds up on Earth. After grossing nearly $300 million in theaters, Lilo & Stitch spawned several direct-to-video sequels, numerous animated series, a bunch of video games — and now this remake.

Here is the new Lilo & Stitch’s official synopsis:

A live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, “Lilo & Stitch” is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar®-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” the film stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, introducing Maia Kealoha.

Lilo & Stitch (in live-action) is scheduled to open in theaters on May 23, 2025.

Get our free mobile app