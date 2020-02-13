Listen to Billie Eilish’s Bond Theme, ‘No Time to Die’

As promised, the latest James Bond theme song is by Billie Eilish. And the new song has been released months ahead of the film, so you can sample it right now.

The song, like the film itself, is called “No Time to Die.” Eilish co-wrote it with her brother Finneas. Unlike some of the performers who’d been tasked with writing Bond themes through the years, Eilish did not go the route of picking a different title for her composition. (You try writing a song called “Octopussy”!) The song definitely sounds like a combination of Eilish and some classic Bond vibes.

Take a listen here:

There’s also a new trailer for the film that features the song:

Here’s what No Time to Die director Cary Fukunaga had to say about the song, via a press release:

There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and FINNEAS. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they've brought - a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come.

Eilish herself said "it feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock.” No Time to Die opens in theaters on April 10.