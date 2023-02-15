New ‘Little Mermaid’ Trailer Reveals Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula

We’re just 100 days from the release of Disney’s latest live-action remake: The Little Mermaid. This update of the era-defining animated hit stars Halle Bailey as the mermaid princess Ariel, who dreams of being part of the human world. She gets her chance when the evil sea witch Ursula offers to make her a deal to turn her into a human. In live-action form, Ursula will be played by Melissa McCarthy.

Thus far we haven’t gotten a good look at McCarthy’s version of the character, but she makes a brief appearance at the end of the film’s new trailer, which also showcases Bailey singing her rendition of the film’s signature song, “Part of Your World.” It also gives us our first look at more mermaids, plus Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, the human prince who falls for Ariel once she makes her way to dry land.

Watch the trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

“The Little Mermaid” is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

THE LITTLE MERMAID Disney loading...

The Little Mermaid is scheduled to open in theaters on May 26.

