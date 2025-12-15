With Disney rapidly running out out animated movies to remake in live-action, they’re apparently turning to ... animated movies they have already remade in live-action.

Deadline reports that Disney is currently developing a live-action film based on Gaston, the villain from Beauty and the Beast. Dave Callaham, whose writing credits include Mortal Kombat, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is working on the latest draft of the screenplay. (According to Deadline, “Kate Herron and Briony Redman penned a previous draft.”)

Disney first made their animated version of Beauty and the Beast in 1991. Their remake followed in 2017. In that movie Luke Evans played Gaston, with Josh Gad as his comic sidekick LeFou. The movie was an enormous hit, grossing $1.26 billion worldwide.

Shortly after the film was released there was talk of making a Disney+ television series about Evans and Gad’s Gaston and LeFou. But the show never actually went into production.

Disney Disney loading...

READ MORE: The Best Netflix Movies of 2025

Deadline writes this new Gaston will not involve Evans. Instead, it is “a new and original version with a new actor, and that the film will have ‘swashbuckling’ tones to it.”

Should this new project go into production, it would follow the playbook set down a few years ago by Disney with their recycling of 101 Dalmatians. Having already made a live-action Dalmatians back in 1996, they instead made a live-action prequel film specifically about Cruella De Vil, 2021’s Cruella starring Emma Stone in the title role.

Whether he can sustain his own film or not, the Gaston character has become one of Disney’s most popular villains. He has his own restaurant in the Fantasyland area of Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, and videos of the character interacting with park guests have gone viral online.

Get our free mobile app